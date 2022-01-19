Shahid Kapoor offends Ali Abbas Zafar for revealing his look from their upcoming film

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has recently unveiled his look from his upcoming film with Ali Abbas Zafar which offended the latter.

The Jab We Met actor on Monday took to social media to wish the filmmaker on his 40th birthday. Taking the Instagram Stories, Shahid penned a note and also shared a glimpse of his first look from their forthcoming film.

Sharing a BTS picture from the sets, Shahid wrote, “Happy happy birthday @aliabbaszafar. Love you loads brother. Can’t wait to see you soon on set!!”

Re-sharing Shahid’s post on his IG Stories, the Sultan maker wrote, “Thank you @shahidkapoor. Look out kar diya… #Welldone.”

In the picture, the 40-year-old actor is seen standing side by side with Ali Abbas and looking at each other. Shahid is wearing a white shirt, black waist jacket in a bearded look.

Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in movies such as Bull and Jersey. He also has Raj and DK’s untitled thriller project co-starring Raashii Khanna.