Latest documentary of Javed Jabbar reveals truth behind the separation of East Pakistan

Recently released documentary of writer and politician Javed Jabbar uncovered truth behind separation of East Pakistan.

Javed Jabbar was Executive Producer and writer of the documentary.

The writer made an objective and fact based quest to unveil the truth of what transpired the separation of East Pakistan.

The documentary covered the events fact by fact, with evidence and corroborated information which was analysed by international and national learned scholars, analysts, historians and public servants who had served at the time to uncover the true story of 1971.