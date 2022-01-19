Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share a romantic photo from Kartarpur

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are posing in Kartarpur. The newlywed couple, that holds a special liking for travel, are taking their love to the Gurdwara. Turning to his Instagram on Monday, Ahsan shared an adorable photo with Minal while they both covered their heads in honour of the holy place. Minal decked up a white shirt with black pants while her actor husband wore a grey shirt with denim jeans. Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in September 2021 after a few months of courtship.













