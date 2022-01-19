Lara Dutta shares habits of her co-stars

Lara Dutta has worked with all from Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar in her film career.

The actor recently talked about their habits which haven’t changed over the years. Lara just saw the release of her web show, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati in which she plays a princess. In a promotional interview, Lara was asked to share habits of her co-stars which still haven’t changed over the years.

About Salman, with whom she featured in 2005 film No Entry, Lara told Bollywood Hungama in the interview, “He still calls post midnight, Salman tabhi udhta hai, uske phone calls tabhi aate hain.”

On the mention of Akshay Kumar, Lara said with a sad expression, “He still wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life.” Lara made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay with 2003 film Andaaz and was seen with him in her last silver screen outing, 2021 film Bell Bottom.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt, Lara said, “He is still very shy whenever he meets you, very reserved.” The two have worked in 2006 film Zinda.

Lara’s last big screen release was BellBottom in 2021, in which she played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati on ZEE5 is her third OTT release after the recent Hiccups and Hookups and her debut series, Hundred.

In Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Lara plays one among an eccentric king’s (Naseeruddin Shah) four daughters, along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh.

In an interview with PTI, the actor said what gets her to board a project today is the script, the people involved in mounting it and the scope it has for her to try something new. She said, “It is the content that is being made, what the character is doing is what excites me. I have gone long past the phase where I want to play the lead or the prime character, because at the end of the day, I genuinely feel you will be limiting yourself greatly if you are going to come with that mindset. There are some incredible characters that leave an indelible mark on your mind, long after a show or a film is over.”