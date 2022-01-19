Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain stop mid-sea for a photo

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain stopped in the middle of the sea while jet-skiing and pulled off a perfect shot.

Iqra and Yasir are on a vacation in Thailand and have been sharing photos from exotic locations. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December with throwback photos and jokes about having more children.

They have a son named Kabir, who has his own Instagram account with over 64,000 followers.

In his latest post, Yasir has shared a photo of him and Iqra on a jet ski and said they had to stop mid-sea to pose. Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019. They announced the birth of their son Kabir in July 2021.