Ayeza opens up on being bullied

Actor Ayeza Khan recently attended an event at her former college in Karachi. The Meray Paas Tum Ho diva gave a speech regarding her experience at the college as a student.

She revealed that she was ragged by her seniors at the college and one of them even asked her to propose him and do weird antics, however later the bunch of seniors became her friends.

Recently on a chat show her husband Danish Taimoor revealed the Chupke Chupke star’s phobia of swimming since childhood, even when she goes to a beach, she only clicks pictures there. Ayeza mentioned that she doesn’t go near the water.

The Deewangi star stated that he told Ayeza that he can teach her swimming as he has been doing that since childhood but she doesn’t agrees as she is scared of it.

The Meherposh duo revealed that they parted ways after being engaged over differences but later patch up when they were roped in by producer Abdullah Qadwani who casted them together in a play.

Ayeza said that after their break up, Danish just suddenly called her and proposed on the phone. The pair married in 2014 and have two children together.