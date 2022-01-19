Inside the ‘affordable’ new residential vessel offering apartments from £268,000

Renderings were recently unveiled for a stunning floating condo called Somnio, which will offer ultra-luxury apartments starting at £8.1million. But she’s by no means the only option for a cruise-ship-style life at sea. The Utopia and The World residential ships have already attracted buyers. But they too are expensive, with residences costing from $4.4million in the case of Utopia and from $2 million for The World.

However, there is good news for those with shallower pockets who want to live on a cruise ship. MV Narrative, a ‘residential community at sea’, has one to four-bedroom apartments and studios starting at just $366,667

There will be 627 residences on the 741ft-long Storylines ship, which is currently being built in Croatia and is due to launch in 2024.

Florida-based Storylines says that its primary focus is on ‘providing more affordable entry-level options into the condo ship market’. The lowest-priced home is the 237-sq-ft ‘Discover’ apartment

The cost will soar, however, for those in the market for one of the two-storey penthouses, which are worth up to $8million. These homes can stretch to 1,970 square feet.

There will also be the option to avail of a 12 month or 24-month lease, and owners can rent out their properties to make some money through Storylines’ ‘Guest at Sea’ rental program.

The ship will be all-inclusive, but residents will be charged a ‘living fee’ to cover expenses such as maintenance and food, which reportedly starts from $2,482 per person per month.

Each apartment will be fully furnished with ‘Italian-designed’ items, and residents can choose between two different layouts for their properties.

Every home will be decked out with full kitchens, flat-screen TVs, ‘climate control’ systems, adjustable mood lighting and stereo speakers, and the bedrooms will feature queen-size murphy beds and ‘luxury’ mattresses to ‘ensure maximum comfort at night’.

When the MV Narrative is offshore, homeowners can wine and dine at the ship’s 20 bars and restaurants, which include an oyster bar, a Chinese restaurant, and an ‘ice creamery’. They can also order twenty-four-seven from a home delivery service.

As for entertainment, the ship will feature one cinema, a microbrewery, three pools and a 10,000-book library.

The Spa & Wellness Centre will encompass a salon, a juice bar, a yoga studio, and a whirlpool. A statement notes that the spa is ‘perfectly situated with sweeping 180-degree views’.

What’s more, there’ll be a golf simulator, an art space, and a dance floor. A statement adds: ‘Residents are encouraged to start special interest clubs; perhaps you are a chess, photography, wine, astronomy or bridge aficionado? Start a club or join in on the fun.’

Lectures and workshops ‘on and off the ship’ will also cover topics such as architecture, finance, local geography, philanthropy and art history.

The ship will spend between one and five days docked in ports around the world. A sample itinerary shows that residents will be able to explore the likes of Venice, the Maltese capital of Valletta, and Athens on a tour around the Mediterranean.

There will also be ‘resident choice’ days, where those living on board get to choose where the ship docks next. Residents are welcome to invite guests on board when the ship is docked.