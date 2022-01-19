Punjab’s first skills policy to be unveiled soon: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday announced that Punjab’s first skills policy would be introduced soon. He was chairing the fourth meeting of the Board of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA). The board meeting approved the proposed draft amendment to the PSDA Act 2019, and PSDA Rules and Regulations 2021. The board also approved regulations to give financial power to the PSDA for the implementation of development schemes, besides approving the draft Punjab Skills Development Authority (Engagement of Legal Advisers/ Counsel Regulations 2021). During the meeting, the proposal of building layout plans of existing government institutes was also reviewed. The minister said that skilled manpower was being prepared as per requirements of the industries. The PSDA also has the role of facilitator along with the regulator. Policies should be formulated which will benefit the children of poor families who get admission to technical institutions for learning skills. The provincial minister said that the courses should be prepared in line with the modern requirements and the stakeholders should also be consulted in the preparation of the courses.













