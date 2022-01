The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited assigns initial entity ratings of “A+/ A1” to Tariq Glass Industries Limited (TGL). The Long-term rating “A+” represents high credit quality and low expectation of credit risk. The capacity for timely payment of financial commitments is considered strong. This capacity may, nevertheless, be vulnerable to changes in circumstances or in economic conditions. While the short-term rating “A1” shows a strong capacity for timely repayment.