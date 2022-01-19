TPL Trakker Partners with Jiye Technologies to supercharge key logistics for Pakistan’s agriculture sector

TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading digital mapping, tracking and IoT services provider has partnered with Pakistan’s fastest growing Agri-tech platform Jiye Technologies to provide location-based services. The collaboration between two revolutionary solution providers in their respective categories is designed to enhance Jiye Tech’s ability to support farmers and other businesses associated with Pakistan’s agriculture sector in bolstering a digital transformation of the existing ecosystem. Agriculture is one of the biggest contributors to Pakistan’s economy employing 42.3pc of the work force in the country and offers 18.9pc share in the GDP. Jiye Technologies is a rapidly growing Agri-tech platform that connects farmers and businesses through a lean supply chain model. This collaboration by TPL Trakker is the first step in providing a robust infrastructure for growth to Jiye’s platform for creating a modern as well as sustainable landscape for progress in the agri-tech sector. This segment has for long operated through traditional methods but with transformation of global ecosystems, digitization has become imperative for sowing the seeds for brighter prospects in the industry and TPL Trakker is honored to provide appropriate foundations for it.

Commenting on the partnership, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker stated; “TPL Trakker is always at the forefront for partnering with established as well as emerging organizations that share the same values as our organization. As a forward thinking organization we firmly believe in progressive facilitation of evolving digital ecosystems. Our collaboration with Jiye Technologies is a personification of our objectives to support startups especially in the Agri-tech sector where they can make a lasting impact for all stakeholders.”