PTI govt’s fall a matter of days only: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday said the government’s condition showed that removal from power was only a matter of days and not months or weeks.

Talking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), she said the mechanism to change the government will soon be revealed before the people. “But first, we will have to get rid of this incompetent government. The whole nation is aware of the truth behind the controversy they are trying to stir.” She said despite going through a “trial” phase, not a single member of the provincial assembly of Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N had decided to part ways with the party.

“But despite Imran Khan being the sitting prime minister, his party members do not respect him,” she said. “The urgency with which PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) seeks to topple the government is only outmatched by government representatives themselves seeking to do the same,” she said in response to a question.

Responding to Maryam, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said according to the PML-N vice president, the government was going to be toppled last December. “We have [formed a government] through the people’s vote, we will complete our constitutional term,” the state minister said. Habib said the PML-N vice president was part of the losing team, as he slammed the PDM for announcing a long march to oust the government seven times.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till February 10 on appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar against their convictions in Avenfield property reference.

A division bench – comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani – heard the above-mentioned appeals.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar appeared before the court along with their legal team.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani observed that the situation of Covid-19 outbreak was dangerous and everyone should take care of it while arriving courts.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor submitted written comments against the plea of Maryam Nawaz.

The court asked the defence lawyer Irfan Qadir whether he had read the answer of NAB in reply, he said he didn’t yet.

The bench instructed the lawyer to read the NAB comments and then give arguments. The court adjourned further hearing on appeals till February 10.