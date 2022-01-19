Pakistan, UK agree to ink deal on repatriation of convicts

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to finalise and sign at the earliest agreements for repatriation of convicted citizens and criminals.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and UK High Commissioner Christian Turner in Islamabad on Tuesday. The two sides were also of the view that bilateral agreements would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have long-standing ties and “we attach immense importance to our relations”. He said the Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom were also helpful in promotion of bilateral ties. The British high commissioner also lauded “friendly and multi-faceted relationship” between the two countries. He also appreciated Pakistan’s assistance in evacuation of foreigners and Afghan citizens from Kabul.

The decision on the extradition treaty between Pakistan and the UK came a day after the special ministerial committee constituted by the federal cabinet held its meeting in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the committee decided that the agreement will be signed in the best interest of the public. It also decided that the British authorities will be further consulted before presenting the agreement to the federal cabinet for final approval. The deal will allow Pakistan and the UK to repatriate their convicted criminals. However, it will only allow the repatriation of citizens sentenced by relevant courts.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Interior and Accountability Advisor Shahzad Akbar attended the meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rashid. The first round of negotiations on a criminal extradition treaty between the two countries took place in October 2019. Later in April 2021, Interior Minister Rashid met British High Commissioner Turner and discussed the repatriation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been living in London since his release from prison on medical grounds in 2019.