UAE FM phones Qureshi to condole death of Pakistani

Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Tuesday phoned his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to condole the death of a Pakistani national in a terror attack by Houthis Monday.

He also shared details of the tragic incident with Foreign Minister Qureshi who reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack on civilian areas by Houthi militia.

He offered condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The foreign minister thanked the UAE Government for extending all-out support in the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Pakistani national and treatment for the injured. Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed solidarity with the people and Government of the UAE over the tragic incident.

He underlined that such acts violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE. He called for an immediate cessation of such attacks, which continue to pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.