Maj Gen Waseem Alamgir promoted to rank of Lt Gen

Major General Waseem Alamgir, Army Medical Corps has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, the military said.

He will be assuming charge as Rector National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a short statement on Tuesday.

Gen Waseem was among nine brigadiers from the Army Medical Corps who were promoted to the rank of major general in June 2018. Last year, Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General. According to the ISPR, he was appointed as the Chief of Logistics Staff, Pakistan Army. In 2020, six major generals of the Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

Those promoted included former DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali, according to the military’s media wing.