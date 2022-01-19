PTI attaches importance to transparency in funds collection: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only political party that has attached importance to transparency in fund collection process.

Talking to the media persons here he said that Akbar S. Babar was on the payroll of PML-N who has been exposed by the findings of the scrutiny committee.

The minister said that according to Page 81 of this report, Akbar S. Babar could not produce any document or evidence, which could be presented in any court of law and now it was proven that he had created a storm in a cup of tea.

He said that Akbar S. Babar used to claim that there was funding from India and Israel, but he could not present any proof.

Similarly, he said Maryam Safdar used to come out of the Election Commission and claimed that PTI received funds from India and Israel but she also faces embarrassment when the claim proved wrong as per scrutiny committee report.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was being run in a clean and transparent manner and opposition claims proved wrong.

The PTI was the party which was supported by Pakistanis both at home and abroad, he maintained.

Farrukh asked Akbar S Babar to apologize to the overseas Pakistanis whose sentiments were hurt by his baseless allegations.

The minister challenged Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Zardari to also disclose the details of their parties’ accounts.

He said that they (PML-N) should tell who were Bhoon Das and Shujat Azeem and how many amounts they deposited in the PML-N accounts.

Bilawal also has to give an account of Rs350 million, he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman should also disclose how he received funding from Libya.

The minister requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to activate the scrutiny committee as soon as possible so that funding of all other parties including PPP and PML-N should also be scrutinized.

The Election Commission should resolve this issue as per the decision of the Supreme Court, Farrukh Habib said.

He hoped that the ECP would soon investigate the funding of PPP and PML-N.

He said that there was mention of Walton Cricket Ground, but there was nothing unusual as friendly cricket match was played between Pakistani nationals and the money was transferred through the bank.

PTI came to power through people’s mandate, would complete term: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf came to power through the votes of the masses and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

In a statement in reaction to the media talk of PML-N leader Maryam Safdar, he said that she was part of the lost caravan.

He said that the opposition had held seven long marches, but they were being humiliated time and again.

Nawaz Sharif was a certified thief and robber and corruption had been proved against him, he said.

The minister said that Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif, who will have to return to face accountability cases.

Farrukh said Nawaz Sharif had not got any medical treatment in London and became an absconder to escape accountability process.

He said the government was ready to give Nawaz Sharif return ticket but his place was Adiala Jail.

“Nawaz Sharif will have to return to the country and give an account of his corruption and looted wealth”, he said.

He said that fighting was going on inside PML-N as its leaders were trying to bring down each other.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif wanted to politically harm Maryam Safdar and she also wants to harm Shahbaz Sharif.

He said four more leaders of PML-N have come forward who want to replace party leadership.

Farrukh opined that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only obstacle in the way of PML-N because in the past they used to get NROs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said was standing firm against corruption and the PML-N leaders would not get any relaxation.

He said that according to the claims of PML-N leadership, the PTI government was supposed to fall last December, but it have completed 3 and a half years and would complete its term.