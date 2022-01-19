Murree snowfall: admin issues advisory for tourists

The administration of Murree tehsil has issued travel advisory advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

According to Assistant Commissioner Murree, the new travel advisory had been issued for the tourists advising them not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall.

The instructions being given at Murree Toll Plaza to the tourists must be followed, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against parking rules violators.

No entry would be allowed between 5 pm to 5 am except for emergency services, vehicles carrying POL/LPG and food items.

The tourists could contact control room on 051-9269016, Assistant Commissioner office on 0321-3219221 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information. He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

The tourists had been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle’s tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos.

He asked the citizens to follow traffic rules for maintaining the traffic flow. He said that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors was deployed at all important points to facilitate the tourists and regulate traffic flow.

The administration and traffic police were striving to provide all possible facilities to the tourists.