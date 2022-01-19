IG Punjab meets families of police martyrs

Selfless service of citizens and protection of their lives and property is the mission of Punjab Police for which all officers and officers should perform their duties with full diligence, dutifulness and professionalism. He directed that the applicants coming to the police station should be treated with courtesy and every policeman should perform his duty as a sacred obligation.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan emphasized upon reduction of crime rate by improving quality of investigation along with registration of FIRs. He said that reward and punishment policy is ensured in Punjab Police and corrupt officers and officials have no place in department. Rao Sardar Ali Khan stressed to take measures under zero tolerance policy against incidents of violence, abuse and abduction of women and children and the perpetrators should be punished in any case. IG Punjab said that we should be accountable to ourselves and play our role with honesty and sincerity for good name of department. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that positive image of police is conditional on better performance so all units should improve their performance. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at RPO office and addressing the personnel at Police Hall on the occasion of his visit to Sargodha today.

On his arrival at Sargodha, a well-armed contingent of police saluted IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan. IG Punjab offered Fateha and laid a wreath at the memorial of martyrs. .