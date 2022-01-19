Sindh govt issues advisory for parents to save children from Omicron

The Sindh Education Department on Tuesday issued the advisory to parents to get their children vaccinated immediately against Omicron virus.

According to notification, Omicron, the new variant of Corona Virus is spreading at a very fast pace in Pakistan; especially in Karachi and the rate of spreading this virus is more than 40%. Its victims are children, in particular. With a view to protect children from this disease, parents are advised to get their children vaccinated.

The government intended that educational institutions may remain open and the process of education may continue without suspension to save the precious time of the students to get education.