NAB KP hands over properties worth Rs1.117 billion

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday handed properties worth Rs1.117 billion to officials of the concerned departments after it was recovered in different corruption cases including beyond known sources of income during last year.

The cheques were distributed by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman along with Director General NAB KP Brig.(R) Farooq Nasir Awan during a ceremony held at KP NAB headquarters. Worth Rs723 million cheque were given to Additional Secretary Finance, Properties worth Rs212 million were handed over to Member NHA and properties worth Rs.180 million to DG Pakistan Post.

Brigadier (R) Farooq Naser Awan while briefing the governor about the performance of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had 100 percent disposal rate of the complaints.

He also highlighted that since inception NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completed 1940 inquiries and filed 371 references in Accountability Courts.

He added that so far about Rs.15 billion had been recovered by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. NAB has a conviction rate of 57 percent which was highest among all anti-corruption agencies of Pakistan.

Shah Farman, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the performance of NAB. He highlighted the importance of awareness against corruption in general masses so that mindset could be changed. Habibur Rehman Addl Director, Mr. Imran Ali Mangrio Addl Director, Mr. Israr Ul Haq Addl Director Staff, Mr. Tariq Babar Deputy Director, Ms. Mehvish Gul Assistant Director, Mr. Ali Hassan Assistant Director, Mr. Rafi Jan Assistant Director, Mr. Uzair Assistant Director were handed over best officers certificates.

The governor while appreciating the performance of NAB KP against corruption said there was no room for corruption in our religion. He said there was a need to create awareness among masses against menace of corruption and added it was imperative to change people’s mindset by strictly adherence to teaching of Islam.

The DG NAB informed that over Rs1.11 billion ill-gotten money has been recovered from different corrupt elements of various departments and organizations including officials of Communication and Works(C&W), Auqaf Department KP, National Highway Authority-North and Post Master General Office KP. He said Rs723.840 million was recovered from officials of C&W and Auqaf Department in assets cases beyond known sources of income.

It was told that one kanal and 17 marla plaza and 71 kanal and three marla land in Mardan and one kanal bungalow at Hayatabad were confiscated in cases of State vs Ikram Shah and others, State vs Muhammad Rafiq Bangash of C&W departments while 256 canal land at Mani Khela and Ghala Dher Mardan in State vs Ashraf Ali.

Similarly, Rs212.500 million had been recovered in state vs Yousaf Ali and others (NHA-North) in asset case beyond known sources of income. He said the accused member NHA North Yousaf Ali and others were failed to justify their assets including four kanal plot at Hayatabad Peshawar, two motor vehicles and one kanal plot at NHA foundation Islamabad.

Moreover, Rs181.00 million were recovered in state vs Nuzhat Begum case of beyond known sources of income from corrupt officials.

In this case, the accused has failed to justify assets which include one kanal banglow at Hayatabad, two kanal plot at Mardan, 10 marla house at Sheikh Maltoon Town Mardan and 10 marla at Sheikh Maltoon town Mardan.

The governor later distributed commendation certificates among officers and officials of NAB Peshawar for showing best performance.

Earlier, an awareness walk against corruption was held which was attended by governor KP and Director general NAB KP besides officials of the Bureau.