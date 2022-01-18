IED blast hits Jaffar Express in Sibi, 2 injured

QUETTA: At least two persons were injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted with track in Mashkaf area of Sibi district went off as the Rawalpind- bound Jaffar Express passed.

According to Levies sources, three bogies of the train carrying passengers from Quetta, derailed due to the IED blast. Railway officials and rescuers along with a bomb disposal squad team reached the site and started investigation about the nature of blast. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Train service between Balochistan and other parts of country was temporarily suspended after the incident.