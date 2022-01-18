New features in WhatsApp for android and desktop

WhatsApp’s Android and desktop apps are apparently getting additional functionality.

In a future update, the Android app will get new drawing and pencil tools, while WhatsApp Desktop will get new chat bubble colours. In addition, the desktop app will acquire a new dark blue colour that will only be seen when the dark theme mode is enabled.

The instant messaging app is also testing a new emoji message reactions information tab and new settings for message reactions notification.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo said WhatsApp is introducing new drawing tools to its Android app. The instant messaging app is planning new pencils to draw but will be receiving two pencils, including one thinner and one thicker than the existing pencil.

The app is also working on a blur image tool that may be added sometime in the future.

The new features were seen in WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.3.5 update, but are disabled by default. These features are still under development and may be rolled out to WhatsApp beta testers soon.

With the WhatsApp beta for Desktop 2.2201.2.0 upgrade, according to WABetaInfo, the app is also releasing new colours to its Windows and macOS apps. The new colour palette will be seen in the dark theme, and the chat bubbles appear to be greener than before.

Other parts of the app will be coloured differently, with the chat bar and backdrop colour taking on a blue tint, according to reports.