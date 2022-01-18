Court gives verdict in favor of love

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court took on the appearance of a village panchayat when opposite parties in a love marriage case got into scuffles and traded fists while police sought to keep them apart, Daily Times reported.

The Lahore police presented a girl — who wanted to accompany her spouse instead of her parents — before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the love marriage case amid wild scenes.

The girl’s parents attempted to meet with her to woo her back before the hearing, but she refused, resulting in a tug-of-war between the two sides, with the girl’s husband ultimately saving her wife from the hullabaloo.

The police also intervened and were successful in rescuing the girl who was trapped between the opposing parties and bringing her before the court.

The case of petitioner Yasin to save her wife Saman Ghafar was heard by Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan of the LHC.