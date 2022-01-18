No retired, in-service armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that no retired or in-service employee of Pakistan Armed Forces was working in NADRA on deputation basis.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, as many as 13,997 employees were working in National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

He said that only six employees were working in NADRA on deputation. These employees were being paid salaries in Basic Pay Scale as per their LPC issued by their parent departments with addition of 10% Headquarters & Utility allowances and 20% Deputation Allowance, he said.

To another question, the minister said Islamabad Traffic Police issued violation tickets against fancy number plates apart from the number plates issued by respective Excise and Taxation offices.

However, use of bogus number plates was a crime and case should be registered against such vehicle’s owners, he added. He said Islamabad Traffic Police issued traffic violation tickets to the violators for displaying un-prescribed number plates. As many as 42,831 tickets were issued during 2021 by the traffic police and

Rs12,849,300 fine was collected from the violators, he said.