MUZAFFERGARH: Assistant Commissioner Amir Mehmood launched a crack down against illegal hoarders of fertilizer and recovered 700 bags of fertilizer from a Godown from sultan bazaar in Ali Pur here on Tuesday.

Crack down launched on the special directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) syed Mosa Raza.

AC said on that occasion that he would continue operations to nabbed hoarders on daily basis.