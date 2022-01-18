PM lauds Sialkot business community for financial support to Kumara’s widow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday appreciated the generous gesture of the Sialkot business community and Rajco Industries for financial assistance to widow of late Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a violent mob last year.

The prime minister in a tweet posted, “I want to appreciate the Sialkot business community for transferring $ 100,000 to account of Priyantha Kumara’s widow & Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary of $ 2000 to her account – which they will do for 10 yrs (years).”