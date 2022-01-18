Gypsy family fainted after smoke filled in room

MUZAFFARGARH: As many as four members of family got fainted due to smoke filled in the room in Alipur Tehsil.

According to rescue official, four members of a family including 35-year-old Zaib Mai, 10-year-old Samia, 13-year-old Ali Raza and 7-year-old Hassan.

The victims used to burn fire in the room before sleeping due to cold weather, yesterday night, the family slept without extinguishing fire into the premises. As a result, nobody could wake up in the morning as they found unconscious due to smoke filled in the room, police officer told.

Members of a family moved to THQ hospital for treatment.