Record increase registers in BRT commuters: Spokesman

PESHAWAR: A spokesman for the service operator Trans Peshawar said on Tuesday that a record increase in the number of passengers on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has been recorded.

He said that according to the daily statistics, the number of passengers of the service has crossed the record number of 254000. He thanked the people for their full confidence in the BRT service.

The spokesperson said that keeping in view the increasing number of passengers, the service has extended the stop schedule of Express Route No. 1 and Route 8.

BRT Peshawar is providing 16 hours long first-class non-stop service to passengers through its 158 buses on 9 special routes.

More buses will be added to the BRT fleet for more routes during the current calendar year.