Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes charge as new CJP

Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take over as Chief Justice on February 2, 2022.

According to the report, after President Dr. Arif Alvi’s consent on Monday, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification of the appointment.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial is the Supreme Court’s most senior justice at the moment. He has been a Justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court since June 17, 2014. He was born on September 17, 1958.

From 2 February 2022 to 16 September 2023, Justice Bandial will serve as Chief Justice for a year, six months, and 25 days.

In 1979, he graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and in 1981, he graduated from the University of Cambridge with a law degree.

On December 4, 2004, Justice Umar Ata Bandial was appointed to the LHC as a judge.