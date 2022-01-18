Rejected elements criticising govt for political gains: CM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the lamp of negative politics of the opposition has gone out as lust for power has made the opposition leaders jittery.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said that opposition’s desire for clinching power would exacerbate after 2023.

The chief minister said the rejected elements were criticizing the government for some political gains. However, there was no substitute for the selfless leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained.

Pakistan had got a sincere leader in the shape of PM Imran Khan, he said. During the last three-and-a-half years, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had done things for welfare of the people that previous governments could not do year after year, added the CM.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National Commission for Minorities Affairs led by its chairman Chela Ram Kwelani called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed steps for welfare of the minorities in the province. Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam, the chief secretary, secretary human rights and minorities affairs department and others were also present while the delegation was comprised of representatives of minorities.

The CM pointed out that one billion rupees were allocated for minorities’ development fund while scholarships were also being given to students to continue studies from matriculation to PhD. Meanwhile, 2.5 billion rupees were being spent on different welfare-oriented projects of minority communities in the financial year 2021-22, he added.

The CM stressed that implementation of a 5 per cent job quota for minorities would be ensured and pointed out that focal persons had been nominated after the institution of minority cells in 40 government departments. Similarly, focal persons had also been nominated after the establishment of minority cells in nine divisions, 36 districts and 144 tehsils, he added and assured that this paraphernalia would timely resolve issues pertaining to the minority communities. “The constitution ensures full protection to rights of the minority communities and they enjoy equal rights in the country.

Meanwhile, the interfaith policy had also been devised and more steps would also be taken to ensure welfare of minorities in future,” the CM concluded.

Separately, Chief Minister Buzdar said that government was continuously fulfilling its promises made with the people and the development journey would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed these views while meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saleem Baryar and Special Assistant for Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar here at his office.