PTI MNA served notice for criticising leadership

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a show-cause notice to a party’s parliamentarian from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) after the latter reportedly criticised the senior leadership during the recent National Assembly session, a private TV channel reported.

A day after asking Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘tough questions’ about the party’s performance in KP, MNA Noor Alam on Friday assailed the PTI government in the Lower House of parliament for “ignoring” the province and demanded that names of top cabinet members, including PM Imran Khan, be placed on the exit control list (ECL).

According to the TV channel, the senior leadership of the party took notice of Alam criticising the PTI-led government. The notice was issued by PTI’s KP chief Pervez Khattak, who said that any reservations pertaining to the organisation should be brought fourth in a party meeting. According to him, public forums are not appropriate for expressing any sort of reservations that fall within the party’s domain.

Last week, during a parliamentary party meeting of the PTI and its allied parties, the party’s MNA was reported to have raised tough questions with the leadership.

He asked as to whether or not the security institutions would be affected by handing over autonomy to the State Bank. “Will we also provide the account details of the security agencies to the IMF?” he had inquired. Imran Khan had reportedly replied that he wanted to make it clear that there would be no compromise on national interest. “The protection of our security agencies is the first priority in all cases,” he had added.

Alam again said the people in their constituencies ask them to provide gas, electricity and water. “Will we get gas, electricity and water from the mini-budget?”

It was the same meeting wherein Khattak, who is also defence minister, had reportedly lashed out at the prime minister, finance minister and energy minister. The veteran politician had also told the premier that unelected people were sitting in the cabinet, saying the people of KP had elected him as the premier, but still they were the ones losing the most.