Elite force vanguard of Punjab Police: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that Elite force was the vanguard of Punjab police to deal with terrorists, criminals and extremely difficult operations.

He said that training exercises/ drills should be continued for immediate response to emergencies. He stressed upon to hire services of skilled instructors from different institutions to improve response rate of Elite Force. He expressed these views while addressing the policemen during his visit to Elite Training School.

Rao Ali Khan directed to ensure effective use of Elite Force and said that negligence in field duty was unacceptable and Elite personnel should perform their duties with utmost diligence. He directed the officers to resolve the issues related to welfare of personnel on priority basis, adding that in addition to modern professional training, the best facilities should be imparted to trainees.

Meanwhile, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that brave officers and personnel like Shaheed ASP Salman Ayaz Khan (Sitara-e-Shujaat) are precious asset of police department who enhanced prestige of department by sacrificing their lives for protection of life and property of people.

He said that ASP Salman Ayaz Khan had bravely confronted the accused of kidnapping for ransom and the federal government had awarded him (Sitara-e-Shujaat) for setting a high example of duty and bravery.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that bravery, duty and eternal sacrifice of martyr ASP Salman Ayaz Khan (Sitara-e-Shujaat) is a beacon for the entire force and the Pakistani nation will never forget eternal sacrifices of brave martyrs like Salman Ayaz Khan. On the occasion of the 16th Martyrdom Day of ASP Salman Ayaz Khan, a special contingent of Punjab Police Monday paid salutations at grave of ASP Salman Ayaz Khan Shaheed in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Fateha was offered for the elevation of Salman Ayaz Khan.