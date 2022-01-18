Fawad, Farrukh, others grieved over demise of Rasheed Naz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Rasheed Naz. The minister, in his condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. “Rashid won hearts of millions of Pakistanis by showing stellar performance in Pashto, Hindko and Urdu language TV dramas,” said Fawad.

He said Rasheed Naz had a unique style of acting and his plays were popular among his fans. The loss caused by his death to the showbiz industry would never be overcome, he added.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of the renowned and veteran artist. In a condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the deceased’s heirs adding his services in the field of art would be remembered forever. He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif also expressed profound grief over the demise of Rasheed Naz. Barrister Saif said artists like Rasheed Naz are born once in a century adding Rasheed Naz was like a shining star on the sky of art. The deceased, he said achieved name and fame for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on national and international level. Barrister Saif said the deceased had God-gifted qualities and his services would be long remembered. Saif prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of Rashid Naz.