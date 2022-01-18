Opposition running away from Sindh LB polls: Murtaza Wahab

Administrator Karachi and Sindh government’s spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the provincial government had enacted a very balanced Local Government Act which is being made controversial by those who want to escape from the local bodies elections.

“The MQM, which used to leave the government every third day in alliance with the PPP, has not parted ways with the PTI government even after sharp rise in petrol, gas and electricity prices, nor did Jamaat-e-Islami held sit-in on these issues,” the administrator said while addressing a news conference in Sindh Assembly Committee Room in Karachi.

Murtaza Wahab said the PPP did not demand inclusion of federal ministers in ECL, but it was PTI leader Noor Alam who demanded the same. “ATMs are responsible for the rise in sugar and petrol prices,” he added.

The administrator said that opposition parties in Sindh wanted to escape from the local bodies elections.

“They will not find a way to escape. Don’t make the Local Government Law controversial,” he added.

Murtaza Wahab said that gas is not available for the people, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is coming out against the failed federal government. He said that in the past, MQM quit the government over rising petrol prices. “Pakistan is going through a critical period in its history. He said petrol and electricity prices hiked after mini budget. He said the PTI, MQM and GDA protest was rejected by people.

In response to a question, he said, “Now I am administrator of the city, I am not Vadera and son of Karachi, I am the son of Sindh and I am the son of Pakistan. I am trying my best to fulfill the responsibility entrusted to me by my party and will continue to serve this city without any discrimination.”