Shahbaz Sharif making efforts for secret deal: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that leader of the opposition in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif was making efforts for a secret deal. However, they would fail this time just like in past they tried to escape from Lahore on a Qatar Airways flight, he tweeted. Gill said Sharif family had made a secret deal in 2000 and they people were unaware about it for a long time. In another tweet, Shahbaz Gill said that first salary of $1,667 committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years has been transferred to the account of widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Khumara in Sri Lanka. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan announced payment of the salary and funds to the widow of deceased,” he tweeted. He said funds of $100,000 have also been transferred to the account of the widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager.













