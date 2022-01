A delegation of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) met with the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Monday.

NCM Chairman Chila Ram led the delegation whereas Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Ejaz Ahmad Jaffar, Maulana Abul Khabir Azad (Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee), Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Dr Sara Safdar, Albert David, Saroop Singh and other members were also part of it.