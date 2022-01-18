Sindh minister for strict action against encroachments

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Monday said that encroachments damage the natural beauty of any place and needed actions against such illegal practice. He said this while talking to a delegation of Sukkur Citizens Alliance at his residence. “To restore the beauty of Sukkur, encroachments are being removed,” he said.

“To resolve the parking issue, parking area would be extended, while sanitation system have been already improved to avoid unhygienic conditions,” he added.

Awareness seminar on road safety: The Motorway Police Sukkur in collaboration with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Monday organized a seminar to create awareness about the importance of abiding ‘road safety’ rules and regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Motorway SP Sukkur, Javed Iqbal Chadhar termed the road safety as a social issue of the society. He said every person has to play his/her due role so that the incidents relating to accidents could be reduced. He also urged the people to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the hazards of traffic rules violations.

On this occasion, multi-media briefing to the participants regarding road safety rules and regulation was also given. Senior Patrolling Officer, Syed Sabt-e- Hussain, SCCI President Malik Rizwan and others also spoke.