Covid-19 cases, high oil prices drag KSE-100 down

As a result of rising oil prices and a rapid increase in coronavirus cases, investor sentiment in Pakistan’s stocks was negatively affected as the week got underway. The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 151 points to open the week.

The index began the day with a negative reading and fell to an intra-day low of 45,385.97, a drop of more than 370 points. At the close, however, the index had pared its losses to finish at 45,612.2, a decrease of 151.25 points or 0.33 percent from its previous close.Meanwhile, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) stated in a statement that the market remained under pressure as a result of an increase in Covid-19 cases as well as higher international oil prices.

“Investor concern about rising commodity prices on the international market prompted the market to open negative… The initial pressure came from TRG, which reached its lower limit in the first hour of the session, and was quickly followed by other technology stocks,” Topline Securities stated in a post-market comment.

The market opened on a depressing note and remained depressing throughout the day, despite the President’s passing the mini-budget and the PKR’s recovery against the dollar, as investors remained risk-averse in the wake of the alarming Covid-19 numbers.”

As a result of the increase in international coal prices, the cement industry has remained in the red. The practice of value buying was observed during the last trading hour. The market’s activity remained sideways as large volumes of 3rd tier stocks flooded into the market.”

The listing of this ETF on the PSX marks the sixth ETF to be listed on the exchange. The ceremony was attended by Farrukh H. Khan, the MD, and CEO of PSX; Atif Bajwa, the CEO of Bank Alfalah Limited; Nabeel Malik, the CEO of Alfalah GHP Investment Management Limited; and other senior executives from the three companies.