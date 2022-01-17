Gold remains flat at Rs102,900 per 10g

Gold prices inched up on Monday, snapping the three-day losing streak amid a public holiday in the United States. An off for the American banks limits the US Treasury bond moves and allows financial and commodity markets to consolidate performance without any interference from the dollar as well as treasury yields.

As of 1305 hours GMT on Monday, gold in the international market was available at $1,819.70 per ounce, gaining $1.60. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan, meanwhile, remained flat at Rs102,900. Gold in the local market was available at the same rate on Saturday last. The flatness in local gold price was due to the Pakistani rupee’s appreciation by 0.09 percent (15 paisas) against the US dollar during the day.

According to experts, gold seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around $1,820, as bulls are set to act if the price gives a closure above the $1,830 mark. They said if the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield falls below 1.7 percent and stays there, the dollar could face renewed selling pressure and allow gold to push higher. However, if the bond yield crosses 1.8 percent resistance, it will strengthen the US dollar and may weigh on gold prices. However, concerns over Omicron and interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve may keep the gold prices pressured, they added.

From a technical perspective, bulls are likely to aim back to test a static resistance near the $1,830-32 region, where the previous week’s high and monthly highs coincide. A sustained strength beyond would gold prices towards the next relevant hurdle near the $1,838. The momentum could further get extended towards the $1,850 mark if the gold closes the week above $1,838 mark.

On the flip side, the immediate support is pegged around the $1,815-12 level. Hence, any further pullback is more likely to attract fresh buying and remain limited near the $1,808 mark, which is confluence of the 21- and 50-day moving average. Failure to defend this level might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall towards the $1,803 level.