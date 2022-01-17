Successful Dubai conference to mark era of progress, opportunities: CM KP

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan Monday said that the provincial government held a successful investment conference in Dubai which would help in transforming the province by creating economic opportunities and increase in employment opportunities. In a statement, he said, “I am very glad to announce that we have signed MoUs with large investment groups in energy, agriculture, tourism, and other sectors.” He said that the investment groups that have signed MoUs include Enertech-Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP)private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook-Al- Maktoum, Samara Group, VR Group, Sigma Group, Malik Foams, Nobel Future Land and many others. He said that investments in the development of food processing zones, integrated tourism zones (ITZ), solarisation of economic zones.













