DEMO and KPITB celebrate the training of women entrepreneurs through META’s SheMeansBusiness Programme

A meeting with META and Minister for Science, Technology and IT Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan was held to mark the closing of the Durshal Workshop pilot program and to discuss future collaborations between META and KP Government. DEMO partnered with KPITB in 2021 to expand META’s SheMeansBusiness program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by conducting a series of three-day digital marketing and financial management workshops at Durshal incubation centers. The SheMeansBusiness program supports women-owned businesses globally by equipping them with the skills, tools, and resources they need to compete in the digital economy. The training program was attended by over 250 women entrepreneurs from various districts of KP; Abbottabad, Bannu, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat. Through META’s training curriculum, the participants learnt strategies to grow their online engagement, make use of social media insights, create Instagram Stories and manage Facebook Ads.













