Djokovic back home in Serbia after Australia deportation

BELGRADE: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic arrived back home in Belgrade Monday after his deportation from Australia over his coronavirus vaccination status demolished his dream of earning a record 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne. The unvaccinated men’s world number one flew out of Melbourne on Sunday after he failed in a last-gasp court bid to stay and play in the Australian Open. The Serb briefly had a stopover in Dubai and then landed at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport where he was whisked away through a side exit shortly after arriving, according to two separate sources at the airport. “He’s already left through another door,” a security guard told reporters. A second airport employee also confirmed that Djokovic had arrived but had left through a “technical exit”. A small group of fans waited outside the arrivals’ area to welcome Djokovic as he arrived, with some waving Serbian flags and another holding a sign that said “Novak, God bless you”. The dramatic deportation followed a protracted, high-stakes legal battle between 34-year-old Djokovic and the Australian authorities that polarised opinion and tarnished reputations on both sides.













