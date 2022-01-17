Atiqa tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan’s veteran actor Atiqa Odho tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation as revealed by herself.

Veteran actor of Pakistani film and drama industry, Atiqa Odho took to photo and video sharing application Instagram on Sunday to share the news with her fans, disclosing that she is currently working on designs for her jewels brand that goes by the name ‘AO Jewel Art’.

The ‘Pardes’ actor shared a picture of herself sitting on a work table, as her pug rests under it. “Me at work on my #AtiqaOdhoJewelArt designs during isolation due to covid. My pug Badmash sitting with me and was great company as always.”, she captioned the picture.

The celebrated artist further reflected on the significance of pets in the caption, “Pets are such a joy during good and difficult times as they are there to make you feel cared for through anything. Cherish them”. Many fans expressed their prayers for the actor in the comments bar. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Odho started her career as a makeup artist and hairstylist before entering the world of acting. After being discovered by legendary Anwar Maqsood, she went on to star in superhit projects. Her recent stint in shows like ‘Pardes’, ‘Hania’, and ‘Besharam’ was applauded well.

Apart from acting, Atiqa also owns a cosmetic line as well as a jewelry brand.