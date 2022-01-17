Celebrities laud Abida Parveen and Naseebo’s ‘Tu jhoom’

The first-ever collab of legendary musician Abida Parveen with folk singer Naseebo Lal came out earlier this week and has been winning hearts ever since its debut.

Seems like stars of our showbiz industry are equally smitten by the soulful piece just as we are and can’t stop listening to the number on repeat. Many celebs took to their social media handles over the past weekend to express their feelings for the soul-stirring collaboration of the two powerhouse performers of the country.

Leading actor Saba Qamar shares a short clip on the photo and video sharing site, Instagram on Sunday, where she can be seen blessing her soul with the music. She penned the lyrics of the song in the caption.

Actors Mahira Khan and Bilal Qureshi had the goosebumps as the masterpiece plays, whereas actor and host Sawera Pasha thanked the producer for coming up with this alliance.

Actor Amar Khyan reshared Spotify Pakistan’s post on her story, captioning it as ‘Pakistan’s shining moment’, dubbed the song to be ‘monumental’.

Waseem Akram’s wife, Shaneira Akram wrote on the micro-blogging site that she has been ‘crying’ for 25 minutes after listening to the song, whereas, Hadiqa Kiani termed the legendary singers a ‘powerhouse duo’ and is eager to hear more numbers from this season of Coke Studio.