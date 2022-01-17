Bella remembers late grandmother in childhood picture

Supermodel Bella Hadid paid tribute to her late Palestinian grandmother Khairia Daher Hadid by sharing a picture on Instagram.

The fashion star shared a picture on Instagram in which she is standing beside celebrity sister Gigi Hadid along with brother Mohammad Anwar Hadid. Their grandmother, who died in 2008, is sitting with them as well.

“I miss you Teta,” the text on Bella Hadid‘s picture read.

Mohamed Hadid, Bella’s US-Palestinian real estate businessman, reshared the picture on his Instagram profile.

“Bella posted this picture of herself with Anwar and GiGi and the Princess of Nazareth her Tata. ( I miss my Tata),” the caption read. “Bella is aware of her culture and her Heritage. If you are Palestinian .. we should be proud of this amazing county Palestine .. and for sure is.”

Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai is named after her grandmother whereas her sister’s middle name is Khair as well.

Anwar Hadid, the youngest of the three siblings, is named after his grandfather Anwar Hadid as well.