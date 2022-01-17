Ayesha Omar gives sneak peek inside her exotic vacation in Dubai

Ayesha Omar is making the most of her vacation in Dubai as she has recently shared some stunning pictures from her trip, which will make you feel envious.

Turning to Instagram, the Karachi Se Lahore starlet shared insights from the highest point of the Sky View Observatory, Dubai, and captioned it,

“Just hangin’ out over some flyovers and sky scrapers.“

In the pictures, the Bulbulay star can be seen donning a blue high-neck top with a red jacket and bell-bottom pants and completing her look with a black hat and sunglasses.

Earlier, the diva was spotted enjoying the highest point of The Palm, Jumeirah Dubai, and shared it with her fans on Instagram.

She captioned it, “The View Palm through my eyes! Follow me as I take you guys to @theviewpalm a man-made wonder that took a whole lot of planning and vision to execute absolutely breathtaking!”