Pakistani girl who went viral after roti making video is now cooking vegetable curry

Remember the beautiful Pakistani girl who became an overnight internet sensation after her roti-making videos went viral?

Well, a few of her new videos have surfaced and looks like this time she is making vegetable curry.

Netizens can’t help but praise her simplistic beauty sans any cosmetic touch-up. The videos are on various social media pages but none can be verified as her official account.

Wearing a humble salwar-kameez and dupatta on her head, sometimes a little bindi, Aamina Reyaz is really beautiful in her own way and that surely shows by her growing popularity online.