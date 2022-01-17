Kanye West raps about beating Pete Davidson in ‘Easy’

Looks like there’s some bad blood between Kim Kardashian’s ex and her new flame. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, dropped a new song on Friday, Jan. 14, in which he raps about beating up Pete Davidson.

In “Eazy,” a collaboration with The Game, Ye sings, “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” before a woman’s voice asks, “Who?”

Elsewhere in the song, Ye, who survived a near-fatal car crash in 2002, also seemingly raps about his four children with Kim. “I watch four kids for, like, five hours a day,” he says, later adding, “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.” “Eazy” also contains the lyrics: “Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door / What you think the point of really bein’ rich for? / When you give ’em everything they only want more / Bougie and unruly, y’all need to do some chores.”

The musician, 44, additionally appears to reference his 2021 split from Kim, 41, in the lyrics: “We havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together.” Finally, Ye, who recent began seeing actress Julia Fox, raps, “And my new bitch bad / I know Illuminati mad.”

The diss track comes just days after Kim and Pete enjoyed a pizza date together in Los Angeles. “It’s all very light and fun. It’s a huge change and just what she needs right now. She’s enjoying it being easy and effortless,” a source told E! News. “Pete is charming and funny. They light up around each other and its very sweet.” The insider explained that Kim is keeping her love life separate from her role as a mom. Per the source, the SKIMS founder isn’t “at a point” yet where she wants to bring Pete around her kids. “She’s keeping it all separate for right now. She wants to be respectful of the kids’ feelings,” the insider said. “What she does with Pete, she does when she isn’t with the kids.” But Kim, who filed for divorce last February, isn’t the only one who is seemingly moving on. Ye has also been spotted on recent outings with multiple women, including Miami hangouts with artist Audri Nix and Julia, who he also treated to a Broadway show and a hotel suite full of clothes in New York City.

“It was every girl’s dream come true,” Julia wrote of their date for Interview, along with photos of the new couple locking lips. “It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.”