Inside Kylie Jenner’s giraffe-themed baby shower with Travis Scott and Kris Jenner

We know Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi go by “mommy goose” and “baby goose,” but now it looks like they’re adding a little giraffe to their herd.

The pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed all the adorable photos from her elegant baby shower, as she gets ready to welcome her second child with partner Travis Scott.

Her Jan. 14 Instagram post showed Kylie, in a white long-sleeved gown, cradling her baby bump in front of three regal statues of giraffes. The place settings also fit the animal theme, with one wooden giraffe marking a spot for Travis at the table.

Kylie’s guests included mom Kris Jenner and grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, who smiled alongside the makeup mogul in a family portrait. More photos captured the ambience of the event, with white rose petals in the pool, greenery surrounding the table and glass orbs hanging overhead.

The mom-to-be also treated guests to crafting at the shower.

One pic showed embroidery hoops designed with symbols: a yin and yang, a heart, a laurel branch, the phrase “Angel Baby” and one special piece from auntie Kendall Jenner. “I love U -Kenny,” read one incomplete embroidery project from the model to her future niece or nephew.