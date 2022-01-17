Synagogue Terror Attack

The hostage situation that developed in a Colleyville synagogue–for 11 hours–has thankfully been averted. But while the Jewish community, previously holding its breath over fears of yet another deja vu of the deadly Tree of Life shooting, got their prayers answered, the online chatter claiming the perpetrator to be Muslim has pulled the rugout from under an overwhelming majority of American-Muslims.

Investigations are underway and it is yet to be established that the gunman seared the poor attendees with a mortal threat on a hate-filled whim alone or was working as a part of a violent agenda.

Nevertheless, rumour mills have already started churning about the demand for the release of Dr Afia Siddiqui–a golden opportunity that would surely not be skipped by our adversary lobbies.

Though connecting dots between an individual act and his religion or casting doubts on an independent state’s foreign policy would be pandering to the basest of instincts, one can never be too sure in which direction Big Brother decides to steer the wheel.

That it is not the religion that encourages any ill-minded group to orchestate spasms of violence, grand spectacles of their prejudice should not have to be said out loud. Becuase it is 2022 and every major religion in the world has had more than their fair share of targeted violence.

Bombings in Sri Lankan churches, the slaughter of at least 50 Muslims in Christchurch and a gunman going rogue in Poway synagogue. The list goes on and on. More unfortunate in the unfolding of such a hideous mishap is the vicious cycle it taps off where people with just as sinister mentalities jump out in the open–fully laced with vile social media threats, street attacks and the menacingly cold stare that says so much more.

Amid solidarity calls for Jews all over to open their eyes to the existential threat (reinvoking “we versus them”) and a group of Muslims trying hard to dust their sleeves of any so-called link, the tension in the air is hard to miss. Hatred does not need any divine text to spread its tentacles around: we all preach that but do we actually believe it? *