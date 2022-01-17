Two-member SC bench to hear cases in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted a bench at SC Karachi Registry to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar would hear cases at SC branch Registry Karachi. The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, and labour cases.

It will also hear appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, and election petitions of different politicians.